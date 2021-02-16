Marble Arch viewing platform to 'lure shoppers back' to the West End
- Published
A temporary grass-covered viewing platform will be built at Marble Arch to attract visitors back to central London after the pandemic.
The construction on one of the world's most famous shopping streets will house a visitor centre beneath it.
It is part of Westminster Council's £150m blueprint to revitalise the Oxford Street area.
The council hopes the visitor centre will help the area "climb back" to post-Covid prosperity.
A planning application for the "hill" was lodged with Westminster Council earlier.
Work is expected to start on the construction of the platform in the next few weeks and will operate for six months, starting in summer.
The area has already felt the strain of the pandemic as Topshop and Debenhams announced their closure earlier this year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Overlooked area'
Westminster Council said: "Our proposed Marble Arch Hill temporary visitor attraction at Marble Arch signifies our ambitious approach to the district.
"It will be important for bringing in visitors to support the local economy. However, it will offer so much more.
"We hope it will give people an opportunity to look afresh and with wonder at this well known, but sadly increasingly overlooked, area to recognise its beauty and importance."
Research by the New West End Company suggests that over one-fifth of Oxford Street may not reopen when the latest lockdown ends.
Chief executive, Jace Tyrrell, said: "The past 12 months have been the toughest on record for businesses on Oxford Street and the surrounding area, and these ambitious plans are a sign of a forward thinking, sustainable and agile future for the district, creating an altogether stronger and more exciting high street that caters to the needs of the ever-evolving consumer."