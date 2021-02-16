Harvey Tyrrell death: Electrician cleared over boy's pub garden electrocution
An electrician has been cleared of killing a seven-year-old boy who was electrocuted by a set of poorly installed lights in a pub garden.
Harvey Tyrrell suffered a huge electric shock when he touched "defective" lighting at the King Harold in Romford, east London, on 11 September 2018.
Colin Naylor, who installed the lights, was acquitted of manslaughter by gross negligence at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
He will be sentenced for a health and safety offence on a date yet to be set.
Naylor, 73, was found guilty of failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act by not taking reasonable care to limit the risk, or prevent the danger of, serious injury or death.
The court heard that Naylor, of Hockley Road in Rayleigh, Essex, worked on a range of electrical jobs at the King Harold pub between April and June 2018, including the garden lighting.
Harvey had been playing in the garden with a friend, the trial heard, when the other child went to get a bag of crisps. By the time he returned, Harvey was unresponsive.
An investigation into Harvey's death found many defects at the pub that posed a risk of injury including electric shock.
During the trial, prosecutor Duncan Penny QC said experts were critical of the pub's electrics. One described them as "the most dangerous thing he's ever seen in 40 years".
The premises was "a death trap" and the fuse boards were a "dog's dinner", Mr Penny added.
Mr Naylor denied any wrongdoing, telling police at interview he believed his work to be "first class".
David Bearman, 73, the pub's owner and Mr Naylor's brother-in-law, has pleaded guilty to Harvey's manslaughter and to stealing electricity from an unmetered supply.