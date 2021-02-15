Virgin Media apologises over Long Ditton internet woes
- Published
Virgin Media has apologised after hundreds of customers in south-west London experienced problems with their internet connection.
Customers in Surbiton and Long Ditton used social media to report broadband issues they say they've had for weeks.
The company said hundreds of customers had been experiencing slower-than-normal internet speeds intermittently at busy times.
Some residents say they have had to leave their homes to get web access.
Rich Spencer, from Long Ditton, said he had been experiencing problems with his internet since 4 January.
"We've got people who are working in cars and driveways [to log on to neighbours' wi-fi or get a 4G/5G signal]," he said.
"I heard from someone earlier today who has had to hire a desk in a shared office space.
"There are also people that are going into the office and having to commute at a time when that's absolutely not what they want to do, but they have no option because they literally cannot work from home."
He added: "I've had to spend hundreds of pounds on equipment to connect to my neighbour's broadband because my wife and I can't do it."
The father of two said that his daughter was struggling to participate in school Zoom calls due to the internet speed at their home.
Angry customers have been posting on Twitter using the hashtag #losingitwithmyvirginIT to complain about the situation.
A Virgin Media spokesman said: "A small number of customers in Long Ditton are experiencing intermittent issues with their broadband service, which means that their speeds can be, at times, slower than normal."
The spokesman added that work to fix the problem had taken longer than anticipated - he cited the effects of the coronavirus pandemic - and said the company was sorry about the problem but was working hard to resolve it.