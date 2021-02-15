BBC News

Parsons Green: Police name victim of 'tragic' stabbing as Hani Soloman

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice were called to reports of a fight near Parsons Green Underground Station on Thursday

An 18-year-old man fatally stabbed in south-west London has been named.

Hani Soloman was found following reports of a fight in Ackmar Road, near Parsons Green Tube station, on Thursday evening.

Mr Solomon, from Wandsworth, died at the scene, police said.

A 23-year-old man, who took himself to hospital with injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains under a police guard in hospital.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Soloman died due to a knife injury to the chest, police said.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionFlowers were left at the scene of the stabbing in Ackmar Road

Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall said: "My thoughts are with the friends and family of Hani who are still coming to terms with his tragic death and I want to assure them that we are working round the clock to track down those responsible.

"I would still like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area. "

A 20-year-old man who was also taken to hospital with a stab injury has since been discharged.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.