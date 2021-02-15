Sven Badzak death: Fourth murder arrest over stabbing
- Published
Related Topics
A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an aspiring lawyer who was attacked as he went to buy a bagel in north-west London.
Sven Badzak, 22, was chased and then stabbed in Kilburn on 6 February.
Scotland Yard said a 19-year-old man who was arrested on Monday morning remains in custody.
A 20-year-old man previously held over Mr Badzak's death also remains in custody. Two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, have been bailed.
His mother Jasna Badzak has described her son as someone "who would never raise a hand unless he was going to lift you up", and said he had a "lifetime of opportunities in front of him".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.