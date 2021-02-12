Man jailed for stabbing Met Police officer in face with pen
- Published
A man has been jailed for stabbing a police officer in the face with a pen.
Adrian Popa, 40, attacked PC Alexandra Dobbs as she attempted to handcuff him in the garden of a house in Edgware, north London, on 16 August.
When he refused to co-operate, she Tasered him. He shouted "I'll kill you" before stabbing her in the face and neck, causing permanent scarring.
Popa was jailed for three years and 10 months for threats to kill and assault.
Popa, who was originally charged with attempted murder and wounding with intent, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the lesser charges of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
'Paranoid'
The prosecution accepted the pleas and asked for the remaining charges to lie on file.
In a witness statement, PC Dobbs said: "I feel emotionally unstable, my anxiety levels generally have increased since the attack. At work, I am paranoid in live incidents, always thinking the worst."
The court also heard her confidence had been affected by the permanent scarring to her face.
PC Dobbs had gone to the property in Manor Park Crescent in response to a report from neighbours that Popa was there in breach of bail conditions.
Judge Richard Marks QC said that attacks on police officers would not be tolerated and those convicted of them would be dealt with severely by the courts.
The court heard that 120 Met Police officers were attacked every week.