Parsons Green: Man, 19, stabbed to death outside Tube station
A man has been stabbed to death during a fight between three people.
Police were called to reports of the fight on Ackmar Road, near Parsons Green Tube station in south-west London, on Thursday night.
Paramedics were called but a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second injured male was taken to hospital.
The third male fled the scene before officers arrived, the Metropolitan Police said.
Detectives said the victim's next of kin have been informed and that a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.
There have been no arrests.
Local MP Greg Hands described the death as "truly awful", saying his thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim.
It is the third murder investigation to be launched in London in the last seven days following the deaths of Lavaun Witter, 22, in Croydon and Sven Badzak, 22, in Kilburn.