Rail worker killed by South Western Railway train named
A railway worker who died after being hit by a train in south-west London has been named.
Tyler Byrne from Aldershot, Hampshire, was working on tracks between Surbiton and Weybridge on 9 February when he was struck by the South Western Railway train.
The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at Surbiton train station.
Network Rail CEO Andrew Haines said the last few days have been "incredibly difficult for the railway family".
'Immense hurt'
He added: "It is vital we do everything in our power to establish the full circumstances that led to this tragedy.
"My thoughts are with the friends, family and colleagues of Tyler Byrne.
"I know these words will do little to relieve the immense hurt and pain they are feeling."
Investigations are being carried out by Network Rail, British Transport Police (BTP) and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).
After Mr Byrne's death, Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris tweeted: "My sincerest condolences to the friends, family and colleagues affected by the tragic incident near Surbiton station.
"While investigations continue, we will ensure lessons are learned."