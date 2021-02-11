Covid-19: House party near Harrods leads to £13,000 fines
Police handed out more than £13,000 in fines to people found at a house party at a rented flat in one of London's most expensive neighbourhoods.
Officers found more than 20 people at a private property next to Harrods on Hans Road, Knightsbridge, on 6 February.
Police searched those present and retrieved a bladed weapon and a small quantity of drugs, the Met said.
Seventeen attendees are being considered for fines up to £800 each.
One person admitted to travelling from Slough to attend the party, the force added.
It was later discovered that the property had been rented out over the weekend specifically for the event.
'Fed up'
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the rental agreement and are trying to identify the owner.
Some attendees told officers "they had every right to meet and socialise", police said.
Ch Sup Helen Harper: "Those who have followed the Covid-19 rules from the outset of the pandemic are, I am sure, fed up of seeing and hearing about blatant breaches of the legislation such as this.
"We implore that people refrain from meeting with others outside of their household - there are millions of people are risk, and we must do everything we can to protect them."