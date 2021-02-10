Covid-19: Surge testing after South Africa variant found in Lambeth
- Published
Surge testing is being deployed in Lambeth after a case of the South African variant was discovered.
People in areas with postcodes SE27 0, SE27 9 and SW16 2 , are "strongly encouraged" to take a coronavirus test, even if they are not showing symptoms.
On-the-spot doorstep tests, home testing kits and mobile testing will be deployed to the south London area.
The Department of Health said the move will help "control and suppress the spread" of the Covid-19 variant.
It comes a week after the London areas of Tottenham Hale, Pollards Hill and West Ealing were singled out for enhanced testing for the South African variant.
People in these areas are told to further limit the time they spend away from home, according to government advice.
Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help understand Covid-19 variants and their spread within these areas.
Lambeth Council said: "This is to help us track any potential cases after a case of the variant of Covid-19, that was first identified in South Africa, was discovered in the area."
There are now many thousands of variants of the pandemic virus circulating. But experts are concerned about the South African variant, also known as 501.V2 or B.1.351.
There is no evidence that the South Africa variant causes more serious illness for the vast majority of people who become infected.
As with the original version, the risk is highest for people who are elderly or have significant underlying health conditions.
Public Health England said 170 cases of the South African variant had been identified so far, including 18 that are not linked to travel.