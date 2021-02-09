Railway worker killed by passenger train near Surbiton
A rail worker who was hit by a passenger train has died.
The worker was struck by a service operated by South Western Railway near Surbiton, Kingston, south-west London, shortly after 11:30 GMT.
Power to the tracks was switched off to allow emergency services access to the scene.
Major disruption is expected on all routes in and out of Waterloo until 19.00.
A South Western Railway spokesperson said: "We are very sorry to report that a person was struck by a train between Surbiton and Weybridge this morning.
"Despite treatment they were pronounced dead at the scene."
British Transport Police said: "Officers are currently working to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death."
