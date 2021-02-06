Croydon stabbings: 'Abhorrent' night of violence leaves man dead
Police have condemned a night of "needless and abhorrent" violence after a man died and nine others were hurt in a spate of stabbings in south London.
Officers were called to five stabbing incidents in the space of just over two and half hours on Friday evening.
A 22-year-old man was killed in a fight at a block of flats in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, police said.
None of the attacks is being linked, but police said extra officers would be deployed in south London.
Police said the dead man was stabbed in an altercation with a group of males and a murder investigation was under way.
On Saturday afternoon friends and family of the victim, including his mother, laid flowers alongside a police cordon at the scene.
Det Supt Nicky Arrowsmith said: "Sadly, tonight [Friday] we have seen a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life.
"We need to hear from anyone who has information about crime, those who carry a weapon, or those who exploit others for gain or revenge, while putting young people's lives at risk - we need this information to help keep London safe."
The man who died was one of two men reported to have been injured at the property in Wisbeach Road.
A resident described seeing police and medical staff trying to save him.
The witness, who asked not to be named, said: "There was blood everywhere, it looked like he was cut in the leg and they tried to stop the bleeding.
"His mum was here crying and she was in pieces.
"It is terrifying, my son is 19 and I'm worried for him." Ch Insp Martin Thorpe, from the Met's Specialist Crime team, said: "I am aware that this was one of a number of violent incidents in and around the south London area on Friday evening but there is nothing to connect these incidents together at this time."
Police said none of the nine other casualties was now considered to be in a life-threatening condition and added that two people had been arrested.
On Saturday afternoon a 10th man, aged 24, was stabbed near West Croydon station on Oakfield Road.
The other attacks are being investigated by officers from the South Area Basic Command Unit, the Met said.
These include a man who was stabbed on Chapman Road, Croydon, and four men who took themselves to hospital with stab wounds after a fight in the Penwortham Road area of Wandsworth.
Another two men, both in their 30s, also went to hospital after a stabbing on Jay Gardens, Chislehurst, just before 21:00.
Police are also investigating the stabbing of a man in his 40s who was found wounded on Dingwall Road at 21:12.
The victim has since been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody, the Met added.
Labour MP for Croydon North Steve Reed said in a tweet that the "absolutely horrific news" would "devastate our community".