Croydon stabbings: One killed and 10 injured in spate of attacks
- Published
One man has died and 10 others have been injured in a spate of stabbings in south London.
Police were called to five reports of stabbings in Croydon on Friday evening.
There is no information at this stage to suggest the incidents are all linked, the Metropolitan Police said.
A Section 60 Order granting additional stop and search powers is in place across Croydon until 08:00 GMT on Saturday, the force said in a statement.
Police were called to five incidents of serious violence between 18:56 and 21:12 GMT on Friday.
One men was pronounced dead at the scene at Wisbeach Road, Croydon, while another man was also taken to hospital.
Two other men suffered life-threatening injuries and two people were arrested in separate incidents.
Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith said: "Sadly, tonight we have seen a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life.
"Officers will be on patrol throughout the night across the South Area Command Unit, with additional resources from the Violent Crime Taskforce and Territorial Support Group deployed to deter and prevent any further violence."
She urged anyone with information which could help officers' investigations to contact the police.