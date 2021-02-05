Ex-Great Ormond Street porter admits more child sex abuse
- Published
A former Great Ormond Street Hospital porter has admitted two more cases of sexually abusing children - one aged as young as five.
Paul Farrell, 55, has now pleaded guilty to a total of 69 offences against eight victims between 1985 and 2020.
Farrell, from Camden, admitted charges of indecent assault against two more boys at Wood Green Crown Court,
He worked at the London hospital between 1994 and 2020.
The court heard he indecently assaulted a boy aged between five and seven between April 1985 and April 1987.
Farrell also admitted 12 charges of indecent assault against another boy from 1992 to 1998, when he was aged between six and 11.
He pleaded not guilty to five counts of indecency with a child in relation to the same alleged victim over the same period and faces trial on the charges.
'Truly awful charges'
Farrell allegedly abused the boy hundreds of times, including once at Great Ormond Street Hospital.
The court heard he did not target children at the hospital but at least two alleged victims have claimed they were sexually abused in areas he had access to.
Farrell has previously pleaded guilty to 58 offences relating to six other complainants, none of whom can be named for legal reasons, who are now aged between eight and 43.
The offences include attempted rape, sexual assault of a child under 13 and making indecent photographs of children.
A further 20 charges have been left to lie on file.
A GOSH spokesman said: "These are truly awful charges and we know that our hospital community, including our patient families, will have concerns or questions.
"Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we cannot go into the details of the case, but we can confirm that the individual who has been charged was dismissed from the trust and we are continuing to work closely with the police."
Farrell will next appear in court on 12 March.