Piers Corbyn arrested over vaccine 'Auschwitz leaflet'
Piers Corbyn has been arrested over leaflets comparing the UK's Covid-19 vaccine rollout to Auschwitz.
The 73-year-old brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he voluntarily attended a police station on Wednesday.
He was then arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and public nuisance.
A 37-year-old man was also arrested in Bow, east London, on suspicion of a public order offence.
The flyers show a drawing of the gates of the Nazi concentration camp.
The camp's infamous "Arbeit Macht Frei" sign - which means "work sets you free" - has been replaced by the phrase "Vaccines are safe path to freedom".
The words in the new sign are taken from a headline in the Evening Standard newspaper on 27 November.
The leaflets are available online and were posted through people's letterboxes in Southwark with Piers Corbyn credited for the "concept" of the image.
The leaflet credits the artwork to Alexander Heaton.
Mr Corbyn, an outspoken critic of Covid lockdown measures, said he had offered a "full rebuttal" to police at the station.
An investigation is under way.