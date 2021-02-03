Covid-19: Man charged with posing as police officer
- Published
A man has been charged after allegedly posing as a police officer and trying to get two elderly women to pay £500, claiming they had breached Covid-19 regulations.
Police say he escorted them to a cash machine near the Stratford shopping centre, in east London, to withdraw money for the fine.
A man has been charged with blackmail and impersonating a police officer.
Scotland Yard said people should be vigilant against Covid-related frauds.
Det Insp Vince Fedder warned that people could try to use the pandemic to exploit others: "[Police officers} will never ask you for your bank details or PIN, or ask you to transfer funds to another account."
He added that if anyone was in any doubt over the identity of an officer, they should call 101.
