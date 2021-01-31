Covid-19: More than 70 revellers found having boat party
More than 70 people are facing a fine after they "blatantly" broke coronavirus regulations by attending a party on a boat in west London.
The Met Police said officers found a large gathering on a moored boat near Volt Avenue, North Acton, shortly after 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
The revellers could by fined £800 each and the organiser may be fined £10,000.
Fines of £800 for anyone attending a house party of more than 15 people were introduced in England this month.
Det Ch Insp Thomas Bowen said it was a "blatant breach of the coronavirus rules".
He added: "All the people who attended this event, which appears to have been organised on social media, have quite rightly been reported for the consideration of fines.
"The Met will continue to shut down and disperse events such as this, which risk spreading a virus that has already claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people in this country."