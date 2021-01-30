HS2 tunnel protest: Activists in 'great danger' as weather worsens
Protesters staging an underground protest in central London have "put themselves in great danger" as weather conditions worsen, HS2 said.
At least five HS2 Rebellion campaigners have refused to leave tunnels they have dug under Euston Square Gardens.
Officials have warned they are at risk of suffocating or drowning, as weather forecasters warn of heavy rain, sleet and snow could fall on Saturday.
They have dug the tunnels to thwart their eviction from a protest camp.
In September, they set up a Tree Protection Camp to protest against the £106bn scheme, claiming the small green space near Euston station will be built over with a temporary taxi rank before being sold to developers as part of plans for the high-speed railway.
Veteran environmental campaigner Daniel Cooper - known as Swampy and who is in the tunnel - said on Friday the situation was "not safe" after it rained overnight.
"There's not enough room for people to get out quickly from this tunnel," he said.
The National Eviction Team previously warned the "very dangerous" tunnels could collapse.
In a statement, HS2 said: "We are concerned that the occupants of the tunnel are now impeding efforts to help them, shutting themselves off underground, and preventing us from checking air quality as we supply them with air.
"As carbon dioxide can build up in the tunnel, they are putting themselves in even greater danger."
HS2 said paramedics and police officers had spoken to the protesters to warn them of the dangers they have put themselves in. Firefighters have also been to the scene to prepare any rescue plans.
"These activists have had multiple opportunities to remove themselves from the danger they have put themselves in.
"For their own safety and the safety of our staff and the emergency service personnel at Euston, we urge them to get out of the tunnel."
HS2 is set to link London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. It is hoped the 20-year project will reduce rail passenger overcrowding and help to rebalance the UK's economy.
The campaign group alleges HS2 is the "most expensive, wasteful and destructive project in UK history" and that it is "set to destroy or irreparably damage 108 ancient woodlands and 693 wildlife sites".
However, HS2 bosses said seven million trees would be planted during phase one of the project and that much ancient woodland would "remain intact".