Thousands of South London homes report 'dirty yellow tap water'

Published
image captionThames Water said customers from the areas of SW17, SW18, SW19, SW20, CR0, CR4 had complained about discoloured water

Thousands of homes in south London have been affected by "dirty yellow" tap water.

Engineers are urgently investigating the issue which is affecting parts of Tooting, Wimbledon, Croydon, Mitcham, Raynes Park, Thames Water said.

Tooting MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan tweeted a photo of a glass of her "dirty water". She said she was in contact with Thames Water.

The discolouring is caused by "iron sediment", the water company said.

A Thames Water spokesman added: "We're investigating the reports of discoloured water and once we know what's causing it we'll work to resolve the issue as quickly as we can.

"We advise customers to check our website for updates."

