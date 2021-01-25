Islington stabbing: Teenager dies, man arrested
- Published
Related Topics
A teenage boy has died after he was stabbed in Islington, north London.
The Met Police said officers were called to Holland Walk at about 17:30 GMT to reports of a stabbing.
Paramedics and the air ambulance attended but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been told.
One man has been arrested on suspicion of affray. A Section 60 - allowing officers stop and search powers - has been granted until 07:00.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.