Will Young questions why twin brother Rupert was not sectioned
Will Young has questioned why his twin brother Rupert was allowed to discharge himself from hospital when he had been admitted for trying to kill himself.
Rupert Young, 41, took his own life on 30 July last year, two days after he was admitted to Guys and St Thomas' Hospital, an inquest heard.
St Pancras Coroner's Court heard on Monday he had been in hospital four times in the week prior to his death.
Mr Young said Rupert should have been detained under the Mental Health Act.
The Pop Idol winner said he was "astounded" his brother had been allowed to leave hospital two days after his suicide attempt without being referred to a consultant psychiatrist.
"Those working within the NHS do an amazing job under very difficult circumstances," he said.
"And it's never been more hard-pressed than at the moment, of course.
"However, my brother is someone who had, in the months and weeks before his death, been into hospital on countless times following suicide attempts."
The inquest heard Rupert had also struggled with alcoholism.
He had tried to avoid homelessness and told hospital staff he had attempted to contact his father for a place to stay before discharging himself, the inquest heard.
"It is my belief that it must, or should have, been obvious to all concerned that he was at high risk of suicide and should have been detained under the Mental Health Act for his own safety," he said.
"Had this been done, he might still be alive today.
"I know we are not the only family in this situation and I pray that lessons are learned from this situation and that some of these deaths are prevented in the future."
Senior coroner Mary Hassell gave a ruling of suicide, finding he had intended to take his own life.
