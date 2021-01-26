Covid-19: East London baby shower organisers fined by police
- Published
Related Topics
The organisers of a baby shower attended by 20 people have been fined for breaching lockdown rules.
Two men, aged 22 and 44, were each fined £200 after police officers broke up the party at a house in Hornchurch in east London on Sunday.
Police footage showed young children, teenagers and older people sitting at a large table with balloons.
Ch Supt Stephen Clayman said the Met Police was dealing with rule-breakers "robustly".
He added that he understood people wanted to get together to celebrate, but said it "is definitely not the time".
"A gathering like this can have tragic consequences for all those involved and risks spreading this terrible virus to our loved ones and the wider community," he said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.