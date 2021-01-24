Covid: Police break up railway arch rave attended by '300 people'
Police have issued more than £15,000 in fines after 300 people attended an illegal rave in a railway arch.
Officers were called to reports of an unlicensed music event in Nursery Road, Hackney, at 01.30 GMT on Sunday.
Many guests fled the scene. Organisers were uncooperative and padlocked the doors from the inside to stop officers getting in, police said.
Police issued 78 fines of up to £200 for breaching lockdown restrictions. No arrests have been reported.
A dog unit and the police helicopter were deployed to the scene.
Police said they made numerous attempts to contact the organisers.
Ch Supt Roy Smith said: "This was a serious and blatant breach of the public health regulations and the law.
"Officers were forced, yet again, to put their own health at risk to deal with a large group of incredibly selfish people who were tightly packed together in a confined space - providing an ideal opportunity for this deadly virus to spread.
"Not just organisers, but all those present at such illegal parties can expect to be issued a fine."
London is under an England-wide lockdown, which prevents any social mixing between households.
Under these restrictions Londoners are asked to only leave home for limited reasons such as shopping, going to work, seeking medical assistance, or avoiding domestic abuse.