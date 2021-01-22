Homerton Hospital: Man jailed for 'vicious' attack on A&E nurse
- Published
A man has been jailed for "needlessly" and "viciously" attacking an NHS nurse at Homerton Hospital in east London.
Prince Isaac Walker, 32, admitted assaulting the 36-year-old woman while she was working in the A&E department in Clapton on Thursday.
The nurse lost consciousness and needed treatment after the attack, the Met Police said.
Walker, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.
PC Kyri Soupashis said the nurse did not suffer life-threatening injuries and has been recovering at home.
"This was a needlessly vicious attack on an emergency worker simply doing her job," he said.
"I hope that the sentence handed down brings the victim a measure of satisfaction and that she is able to recover from what was a very frightening experience.
"There is no justification for assaulting the people who devote their working lives to helping and protecting others, something that Walker will have time to reflect on as he serves his sentence."