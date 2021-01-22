Covid: 400-person wedding party in Stamford Hill broken up by police
Police broke up a wedding party with 400 guests in north London.
Officers found the windows at the Yesoday Hatorah Girls Senior School, a Charedi school in Stamford Hill, had been covered when they arrived at 21:15 GMT on Thursday.
The guests fled the scene when officers arrived.
The organisers were fined £10,000 for breaching coronavirus regulations, while five other guests were issued £200 fines, police said.
The area is home to the UK's largest Charedi community of strictly Orthodox Jews.
'No excuse'
Det Ch Sup Marcus Barnett of the Met Police said: "This was a completely unacceptable breach of the law.
"People across the country are making sacrifices by cancelling or postponing weddings and other celebrations and there is no excuse for this type of behaviour.
"My officers are working tirelessly with the community and we will not hesitate to take enforcement action if that is required to keep people safe."
Stamford Hill is part of the borough of Hackney, which has a Covid-19 infection rate of 625.43 cases per 100,000 people.
The England average rate is 471.31 per 100,000 people.
London is under an England-wide lockdown, which prevents social mixing between households.
Londoners are asked to only leave home for limited reasons such as shopping, going to work, seeking medical assistance, or avoiding domestic abuse.