Covid-19: Tributes paid after Met Police officer dies
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "lovely" and "hard-working" Met Police officer who has died after testing positive for coronavirus.
PC Michael Warren, who was attached to the Met's Territorial Support Group (TSG), died on Tuesday morning.
The 37-year-old first joined the force in February 2005. He had been shielding during the pandemic because he was classed as vulnerable.
Ch Supt Karen Findlay described his death as "truly heart-breaking".
During the pandemic, PC Warren had been working remotely to assist the force.
'Hard-working'
Ch Supt Finday said he "regularly went above and beyond to support his TSG colleagues" even while he was shielding at home.
"Mike was a lovely, genuine and hard-working police officer," she added.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also paid tribute to the officer, saying his "heart goes out to the entire Met family who continue to work tirelessly on the frontline".
PC Warren is survived by his parents Pauline and Alan, his partner Vicky, and his two children.