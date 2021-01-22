BBC News

Covid-19: Tributes paid after Met Police officer dies

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightMet Police
image captionPC Michael Warren joined the Met Police in February 2005

Tributes have been paid to a "lovely" and "hard-working" Met Police officer who has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

PC Michael Warren, who was attached to the Met's Territorial Support Group (TSG), died on Tuesday morning.

The 37-year-old first joined the force in February 2005. He had been shielding during the pandemic because he was classed as vulnerable.

Ch Supt Karen Findlay described his death as "truly heart-breaking".

During the pandemic, PC Warren had been working remotely to assist the force.

'Hard-working'

Ch Supt Finday said he "regularly went above and beyond to support his TSG colleagues" even while he was shielding at home.

"Mike was a lovely, genuine and hard-working police officer," she added.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also paid tribute to the officer, saying his "heart goes out to the entire Met family who continue to work tirelessly on the frontline".

PC Warren is survived by his parents Pauline and Alan, his partner Vicky, and his two children.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

  • Met Police

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.