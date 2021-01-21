Southwark police car crash: Man jailed for injuring officers
A man has been jailed for injuring four officers after driving into a police car while under the influence of drugs.
Haydon Martin, 25, was driving at 60mph down the wrong side of a 20mph residential street, when he hit an unmarked police car head-on, in Southwark, London, on 20 October.
Two officers remain off duty recovering from their injuries, police said.
Martin, of Camberwell, south-east London, has been sentenced to four years and five months in prison.
He had previously pleaded guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of causing serious injury caused by dangerous driving and one count of dangerous driving.
He was also banned from driving for seven years.
One officer had to be cut out of the car by the London Fire Brigade. None of the officers' injuries were life-threatening.
Det Con Ben Simpson said Martin "fled the scene with his passenger leaving injured officers trapped inside their vehicle" and made "no attempt to call for help".
''It is a miracle that there were no fatalities as a result of this incident," he added.
"I am pleased that justice has been served and hope that the sentence handed down helps the injured officers to progress with their recoveries and once again serve and protect the community.