BBC News

Southwark police car crash: Man jailed for injuring officers

Published
image captionOnce officer had to be cut out of the police car following the collision

A man has been jailed for injuring four officers after driving into a police car while under the influence of drugs.

Haydon Martin, 25, was driving at 60mph down the wrong side of a 20mph residential street, when he hit an unmarked police car head-on, in Southwark, London, on 20 October.

Two officers remain off duty recovering from their injuries, police said.

Martin, of Camberwell, south-east London, has been sentenced to four years and five months in prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of causing serious injury caused by dangerous driving and one count of dangerous driving.

image copyrightMet Police
image captionHaydon Martin was under the influence of drugs and driving at 60mph at the time of the crash.

He was also banned from driving for seven years.

One officer had to be cut out of the car by the London Fire Brigade. None of the officers' injuries were life-threatening.

Det Con Ben Simpson said Martin "fled the scene with his passenger leaving injured officers trapped inside their vehicle" and made "no attempt to call for help".

''It is a miracle that there were no fatalities as a result of this incident," he added.

"I am pleased that justice has been served and hope that the sentence handed down helps the injured officers to progress with their recoveries and once again serve and protect the community.

Related Topics

  • Southwark
  • Camberwell
  • Metropolitan Police Service

More on this story

  • Southwark police car crash: Four officers injured

    Published
    20 October 2020

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.