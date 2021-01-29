London mayoral race 2021: The candidates who say they will be standing
- Published
Londoners will head to the polls on 6 May to elect a mayor and 25 London Assembly members.
More than six million people are registered to vote in the capital with the mayoral election normally taking place every four years.
This election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but it was postponed due to the pandemic.
These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for mayor this year (listed alphabetically):
Shaun Bailey, Conservatives
A former youth worker who currently serves as a Conservative on the London Assembly.
Kam Balayev, Renew
The Renew party candidate has worked in the field of international law, global risk and transnational business.
Sian Berry, Green Party
The co-leader of the Green Party currently serves as a London Assembly member and councillor in Camden.
Count Binface, Independent
A self-proclaimed interplanetary space warrior, who has challenged both Boris Johnson and Theresa May in general elections.
Valerie Brown, Burning Pink
Burning Pink's candidate describes herself as a mother, grandmother and vigilante.
Piers Corbyn, Independent
A long-term weather forecaster who is the older brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Drillminister, Independent
A London-born drill rapper who is running as an independent candidate.
Peter Gammons, UKIP
UKIP's candidate describes himself as motivational speaker, broadcaster and author who has spoken at world conferences and events.
Sadiq Khan, Labour
Served as MP for Tooting for 11 years before he was elected mayor of London in 2016.
David Kurten, Heritage Party
A former teacher who sits with the Brexit Alliance Group on the London Assembly.
Farah London, Independent
The Croydon-born businesswoman has worked in the commercial sector for 22 years.
Winston McKenzie, Unity In Action
The 2016 Celebrity Big Brother contestant is founder and leader of the Unity In Action party.
Charlie Mullins, Independent
The independent candidate is the founder and chairman of Pimlico Plumbers.
Nims Obunge, Independent
A pastor who is chief executive of The Peace Alliance, which was set up to tackle knife crime.
Luisa Porritt, Liberal Democrats
A Camden councillor who served as an MEP for the Lib Dems between 2019 and 2020.
Rosalind Readhead, Independent
An environmental campaigner who is running as an independent candidate.
Mandu Reid, Women's Equality Party
The leader of the Women's Equality Party has worked for all three of London's previous mayors on various projects.
Brian Rose, Independent
A former banker who founded the media firm London Real.
All candidates must submit their completed nomination papers by 16:00 on 30 March to stand in the election.
Those standing for mayor must have 330 signatures of people on the electoral register in London supporting their nomination, consisting of 10 from each borough and 10 from the City of London.
A deposit of £10,000 is also required which is returned if the candidate gets more than 5% of first choice votes in the election.