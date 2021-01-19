Shakur Hassan shooting: Boy, 13, charged with murder
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot in a west London street.
Shakur Hassan, 23, was found dying on Austin Road in Hayes on 13 October.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also accused of perverting the course of justice. He is due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court later.
Guled Hassan, 21, of Convent Way, Southall, has also been charged with the murder of Mr Hassan.
He is due to appear before the same court.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Jamie Ayres, 46, from Northolt, are set to appear at the Old Bailey this week charged with murdering Mr Hassan.
