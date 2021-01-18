Donald Trump balloon: Baby blimp acquired by Museum of London
- Published
The Donald Trump baby blimp, which flew over Parliament Square during the US president's visit to the UK, has found a new home.
The Museum of London has bought it so it can rest in its protest collection.
The 6m-high (19.7ft) inflatable, blimp was flown over Parliament Square during the US President's working visit to the UK in July 2018.
The Museum of London said the blimp was an "extraordinary and imaginative idea" and a "response from Londoners".
The huge inflatable depicts the US president wearing a nappy and clutching a mobile phone.
Following a global tour it will now be conserved by the museum and could go on display in the future.
In a statement, the effigy's creators said they hoped it would be "a reminder of the politics of resistance that took place during Trump's time in office".
The Museum of London's director, Sharon Ament, said the museum was "not political and does not have any view about the state of politics in the States", but the balloon had touched on the typical British response of satire.
"We use humour a lot. And we poke fun at politicians. This is a big - literally - example of that," she said.
Donald Trump is in the final days of his presidency with Joe Biden's inauguration set to take place on Wednesday.