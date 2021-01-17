Neasden stabbing: Delivery driver killed in attack named
- Published
A delivery driver who was stabbed to death in a London street near to where he lived has been named by police.
Leon Street, 48, was discovered fatally wounded in Neasden Road North, Neasden, shortly after 21:30 GMT on Monday.
The Met Police believe he was attacked by "a lone male" who had also stabbed a 47-year-old man in nearby Neasden Lane about 10 minutes earlier.
Two men who were previously arrested over the killing have both been released without further action.
Mr Street, who was a father and step-grandfather, lived in Neasden Road North along with his fiancée.
A post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as stab injuries to the chest.
The man who was attacked in Neasden Lane required hospital treatment, but has since been discharged.
He was one of those arrested over Mr Street's death and he was later released.
The Met said he had been stabbed by "a lone male" who ran away from the scene and then fatally wounded Mr Street.
Det Ch Insp Tom Williams said he believed the suspect "lives locally" and appealed for those based in the area to contact police.
"In particular, I want to hear from anyone who saw a man running in the Neasden Lane North area between 21:00 and 22:00, and indeed from anyone who has seen a man hanging around the area in recent weeks," he said.