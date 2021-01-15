BBC News

COVID: Man charged after woman, 92, given fake vaccine

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightCity of London Police
image captionA 92-year-old woman was asked to pay £160 for a fake Covid-19 vaccine in her Surbiton home

A man accused of allegedly tricking a 92-year-old woman out of £160 for a fake coronavirus vaccination has been charged with fraud and common assault.

David Chambers is accused of administering the fake vaccine at her Surbiton home in London last month.

The 33-year-old, also from Surbiton, is charged with five offences including fraud and going outside in a tier four area without a good reason.

He denied the charges when he appeared before magistrates on Friday.

Mr Chambers was remanded in custody until a hearing on 12 February.

In the UK, coronavirus vaccines are free of charge and available via the NHS.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

  • Coronavirus (Covid-19) - UK government response

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.