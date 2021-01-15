BBC News

Escort agency: Camden man accused of controlling prostitution for gain

Published
image captionNurruzaman Shahin was charged as part of an investigation into an escort business where vulnerable females were allegedly being exploited

A man has been charged in connection with the prostitution of vulnerable females and children, following an investigation into an escort agency.

Nurruzaman Shahin, 38, of North Villas, Camden, was one of three men held in raids in Camden, Holborn and Hanwell.

He is accused of six counts of controlling prostitution for gain and one count of arranging and facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.

Mr Shahin will appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court later.

The Met Police said the two other men, aged 28 and 46, were released under investigation.

