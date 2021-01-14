Covid-19: Concern over speed London is vaccinating over-80s
- Published
London's mayor Sadiq Khan has said he is "hugely concerned" the city has one of the lowest rates in the country for vaccinating people aged over 80.
NHS England figures indicate about half of elderly people in the North East have received their first dose, while only about three in 10 have in London.
A "major incident" was declared in London last week, with research showing one in 30 people had the virus.
London continues to have the highest rate of new cases of any region.
Latest figures from between 3 and 10 January show the city has a Covid-19 infection rate of 864.9 people per 100,000, although that is down from a rate of 1,043.9 the previous week.
More than 10,500 people have died with the disease in London since the start of the pandemic.
Mr Khan said: "I am hugely concerned that Londoners have received only a 10th of the vaccines that have been given across the country.
"The situation in London is critical, with rates of the virus extremely high, which is why it's so important that vulnerable Londoners are given access to the vaccine as soon as possible."
He said the number of vaccines the city received should "reflect our size, density and the level of need in our city".
Mr Khan later said he had had a "constructive" meeting with vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.
A spokesman for the NHS in London said: "We have more than 100 vaccination sites up and running across London, including the NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre in the ExCeL London and more are opening all the time.
"London is getting its fair share of vaccine supply for the priority groups we have to vaccinate by mid-February."
