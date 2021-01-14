Joanna Borucka: International search for man over suitcase death
- Published
An international search is under way for a man who is wanted in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase in west London.
Joanna Borucka's body was found in a hostel on The Crescent in Southall on 18 December - more than a month after the 41-year-old was last seen alive.
Homicide detectives say they urgently need to speak to Petras Zalynas.
It is believed the 50-year-old Lithuanian national may now be in Germany.
The Met said detectives were working with their European counterparts in an effort to locate Mr Zalynas.
Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley made a direct appeal to the Lithuanian community to help with the whereabouts of Mr Zalynas.
He said: "It is thankfully very rare for a body to be found in these shocking circumstances. I know it makes the news of Joanna's death all the more difficult for those who were close to her.
"Our investigation is progressing well. We have identified Petras Zalynas as a person who we need to speak to in order to find out what happened to Joanna.
I'm confident there are people out there who may have seen Zalynas or who might know where he is.
"I would urge them to come forward."
Since leaving the European Union, the UK no longer is part of the European Arrest Warrant scheme.
Extradition is still possible under the 1957 Convention on Extradition, although not from Germany under the terms of that treaty.
An inquest into Polish national Ms Borucka's death was opened on 5 January at West London Coroner's Court and adjourned until the Met's criminal investigation has finished.