E-scooter gifts should be returned to shops, Met officer says
- Published
Anyone given an e-scooter as a Christmas gift should return it, a senior Met officer has said.
The devices have proven popular gifts even though privately-owned e-scooters are illegal to use on roads or in public places.
Ch Supt Simon Ovens said buying an e-scooter as a present was "crazy" because they were a danger to riders and others.
"They're simply not built for our roads," he added.
It is currently only legal to use a non-rented e-scooter on private land and Met officers have been instructed to pull over anyone seen riding one in a public space.
Those caught could face a £300 fine, points on their driving licence or have the device seized.
So far, a total of 353 e-scooters have been seized by the Met - up from 268 in November.
Ch Supt Ovens said the devices, which can exceed 30mph (48.3km/h), were both dangerous to use in public and "break all sorts of laws".
"To get on one of these things is plain craziness," he said.
"They have no suspension so you can just hit a dink in the road and come off, while on the pavement they're really threatening to other members of the public."
The number of e-scooters being ridden in the capital has increased in the past year.
In November, retailer Halfords revealed that demand for e-scooters had surged, while research commissioned by Currys PC World found one in 10 people in Britain had gifted one of the devices at Christmas.
Ch Supt Ovens told the BBC anyone given an e-scooter should think about taking it "back to the manufacturer or shop".
"It's not illegal for retailers to sell them but there's a lack of awareness," he said.
"It's got to be made really clear that they're not to be used in public places and I'm not sure retailers have done that properly."
One person has died in London while using an e-scooter - TV presenter and YouTuber Emily Hartridge.
Ch Supt Ovens said he was not against new technology being introduced but Scotland Yard "really don't want more deaths".
The Met is keen to support a trial on rental e-scooters as they would be "a bit safer and more compliant", he added.
Trials have started elsewhere in the UK and were due to begin in the capital in the spring, although this could be delayed due to lockdown.