Covid-19: London's Nightingale Hospital taking patients

London's Nightingale hospital has been reopened and is admitting patients to help with the coronavirus spread in the capital.

Medical director Dr Vin Diwakar said the facility at London's ExCeL Centre also had a vaccination centre in another part of the building.

It was placed on standby in May after fewer than 20 patients were treated following a grand opening on 3 April.

Dr Diwakar said the Nightingale will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients.

