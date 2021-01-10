BBC News

Woman arrested after two men die at house in east London

image captionDespite the efforts of emergency services, the men died at the scene

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men died at a property in east London.

Police were called to an address in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, at 04:24 GMT to reports of a disturbance.

Two men were found seriously injured inside the property and both died at the scene.

The woman, who was Tasered during the arrest, also suffered non life-threatening injuries. She has been taken to hospital, the Met Police said.

