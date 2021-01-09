Covid-19: Hackney gym owners fined for breaching rules
- Published
The owners of a London gym have been fined for breaching Covid-19 rules by remaining open during lockdown.
Police were called to the fitness centre in Stean Street, Hackney, on Friday to reports of a regulation breach.
Three people were found inside the gym at 09:30 GMT. The owners were given a £1,000 fixed penalty notice.
It comes as a "major incident" was declared as the spread of Covid-19 threatens to "overwhelm" its hospitals.
City Hall said Covid-19 cases in London had exceeded 1,000 per 100,000, while there are 35% more people in hospital with the virus than in the peak of the pandemic in April.
NHS England figures published on Friday showed the number of Covid patients in London hospitals stands at 7,277, up 32% on the previous week.
Ch Insp Pete Shaw said: "Whilst there are certain rules around people being allowed to exercise in public under this lockdown, nowhere in the legislation does it allow people to go to gyms to work out.
"Those found to be flouting the rules, as with this instance, should expect necessary enforcement action to be taken against them."