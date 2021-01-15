BBC News

DJ fined £10,000 over rave attended by 150 people

image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice broke up the rave, which was held in a basement in an empty shop on Edgware Road

A DJ who held an illegal rave in an empty shop that was attended by more than 150 people has been fined £10,000.

Revellers who were found in the venue, a basement on Edgware Road in Paddington, central London, were handed £200 fines, Westminster Council said.

Music equipment was seized by police who broke up the gathering on Sunday. The council said there was no social distancing at the event.

The Met Police has been approached for comment.

Council officers were alerted to the rave after residents reported loud music "blaring" from an empty shop.

The DJ, who has not been named, is believed to have organised other illegal events in London, the LDRS reported.

Councillor Heather Acton said: "Not only can such gatherings cause disruption to the local community and fly in the face of all public health guidance, the intervention necessary puts our teams and police colleagues at risk of dangerous exposure at a time where we should all be keeping our distance."

More than 10,000 Londoners have now died with coronavirus, official figures show.

