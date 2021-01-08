Dawn Bennett: Hospital order for man who killed his mum
- Published
A man with a history of mental health problems has been sent to a psychiatric hospital indefinitely after he admitted killing his mother.
Dawn Bennett was found stabbed at her home in Lewisham, south London, on 10 June and died six days later on her 59th birthday.
Mrs Bennett had told police her son had "suddenly turned on her".
At the Old Bailey, 31-year-old Jamal Sealy pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones said the plea was accepted in light of the defendant's mental health.
Sealy approached police officers following the attack and told them he had stabbed his mother, the court heard.
At his address in Lewisham Way police heard a voice asking for help and found Mrs Bennett lying severely injured in the hallway.
A broken knife blade was found on the floor beneath her, the prosecutor said.
Mrs Bennett told police she had been concerned about her son's mental health for some time and he had been due to be assessed with a view to him being sectioned.
She had hidden all the knives in the flat from her son for her own safety and did not know how he had managed to get hold of one, the court heard.
Psychiatrist Dr Nigel Blackwood told the court the killing was due to "psychotic illness" and Sealy believed others were out to get him.
He added skunk cannabis had played a role.
Diana Bennett said in a victim impact statement her sister would be alive if Sealy had received "the support he should have had".
"Due to this we lost our beautiful sister and our nephew."