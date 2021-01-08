Coronavirus: 'Major incident' declared in London by Sadiq Khan
- Published
A "major incident" has been declared by the mayor of London as Covid-19 cases continue to spread across the capital.
It comes as the coronavirus infection rate in London has exceeded 1,000 per 100,000 people.
Major incidents have previously been called for the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017 and the terror attacks at Westminster Bridge and London Bridge.
Sadiq Khan said: "The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control."
Currently, there are more than 7,000 people in hospital with Covid-19 which is a 35% increase compared to the previous peak of the pandemic, Mr Khan added.
He said the London Ambulance Service was currently taking up to 8,000 emergency calls a day, compared to 5,500 on a typical busy day.
It comes after the London Fire Brigade said more than 100 firefighters had been drafted in to drive ambulances to help cope with the demand.