Hunt for fake vaccine fraudster who injected woman, 92, in Surbiton
- Published
A fraudster claiming to work for the NHS injected a 92-year-old woman with a fake Covid-19 vaccine, City of London Police has said.
Detectives are hunting the man who charged the victim in Surbiton, south-west London, £160.
Police said it was "crucial" he was caught as soon as possible as he "may endanger people's lives".
Det Insp Kevin Ives described it as a "disgusting and totally unacceptable assault".
'Dart-like implement'
Police said the victim allowed the man into her home on the afternoon of 30 December after he said he was from the NHS and there to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.
She said she was jabbed in the arm with a "dart-like implement" before being charged £160 which the man said would be refunded by the NHS.
The City of London Police said it is not known what substance, if any, was administered, but the woman showed no ill effects after being checked at her local hospital.
Det Insp Ives said this would "not be tolerated" as he appealed for more information to identify the suspect.
He added: "It is crucial we catch him as soon as possible as not only is he defrauding individuals of money, he may endanger people's lives."
The man made a second visit to the woman's home on 4 January, when he asked for another £100, police said.
Police released CCTV footage on Friday of a man dressed in a navy blue tracksuit with white stripes down the side, who they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
He is described as a white man in his early 30s, who is about 5ft 9 inches (1.7m) tall, of medium build, with light brown hair that is combed back and he speaks with a London accent.