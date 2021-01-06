Coronavirus: What's the infection rate in London?
By Rob England
BBC News
- Published
London has the highest regional coronavirus infection rate - and it is increasing.
The capital recorded about 990 positive cases for every 100,000 people as of 1 January, an increase of nearly a third on the previous week.
Barking and Dagenham's infection rate of more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 people, is the highest of any of London's boroughs.
Westminster saw the lowest rate of about 550 cases per 100,000.
London, as well surrounding areas such as Essex and Kent, continue to be the hardest hit parts of England by the virus.
Case numbers rose in every borough in the week to 1 January coupled with high positivity and rising hospital admissions.
Sutton saw the most people taking lab-based coronavirus tests in the latest week, the equivalent of about 6% of the population. Newham recorded the highest percentage of positive lab-based tests, at about 35%.
Experts suggest this indicates a greater need for testing, to catch more infections in the community.
Barts Health NHS Trust had 680 beds filled with coronavirus patients as of 30 December, rising from 488 the previous week and 227 a month ago. The figures suggest many of these could have been new admissions.
For a more detailed look at coronavirus where you live, use the BBC's postcode checker:
