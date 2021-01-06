Islington street robbery: Man left partially blind after attack
- Published
A man was left partially blind after he was repeatedly hit in the face during a street robbery in north London.
The 19-year-old had been walking along Canonbury Road in Islington on 29 December when he was approached by two men, one of whom stole his bag and hit him with a "baton-style weapon".
The Met said he had suffered "life-changing injuries" in the "vicious and unprovoked attack".
No arrests have been made and the detectives have appealed for witnesses.
The attacker has been described by police as black, aged in his late teens with spikey hair and of a skinny build.
Det Con Faisal Issaouni said the 19-year-old victim had been "left with injuries that will affect him for the rest of his life".
"We're reviewing CCTV from the area and have spoken to a number of witnesses as we try to track down the man responsible," he added.