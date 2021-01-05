Topshop's flagship Oxford Street store set to close
Topshop's store in Oxford Street is set to close its doors after 27 years.
The High Street chain's owner Arcadia went into administration in November, putting 13,000 jobs at risk.
News of the sale of the three-storey building has prompted an outpouring of emotion on social media, with shoppers recounting how important the flagship store was to them.
The store, which boasted a DJ booth, nail bar and food stalls, was a retail sensation when it opened in 1994.
The sale of 214 Oxford Street, managed by agents Savills and Eastdil, follows the failure of Sir Philip Green's retail empire to secure funding to pay its debts after sales slumped during the pandemic.
People have been saying their farewells on Twitter to the London landmark, which was often used as a meeting point for friends and was a must-visit for fashion-loving tourists.
So where do we meet after work?— Carolin (@Style_Lingua) January 5, 2021
6pm. Topshop flagship, outside. Oxford Street.
RIP 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/yO47OdkUuG
very unnerved by the disappearance of Big Topshop on Oxford Street. Have many fond teenage memories of looking at the floor and mumbling when the cashier asked me if the pink faux fur bomber I was buying was for 'my girlfriend'. RIP— shon faye. (@shonfaye) January 5, 2021
I always found the big TopShop on Oxford Street strangely comforting whenever I got off the tube. I will miss it, unnecessarily loud DJ and all. #GoodbyeTopShop https://t.co/hKav6RMs8f— Kelly Taylor (@KellyAnn_Taylor) January 5, 2021
Arcadia, which also owns Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins and Burton, had already closed other Topshop stores across the UK, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Its brands were struggling before the pandemic, partly due to competition from online-only fashion retailers such as Asos, Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.
The 214 Oxford Street building also houses Nike and Vans stores.
Arcadia said that although it was in administration, and so all its assets are to be sold, that did not mean those shops would close.