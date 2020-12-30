Plumstead death: Four-year-old victim named as Kingswealth Bayode
A mother accused of murdering her four-year-old son in Plumstead, south-east London, has been named as Oluwakemi Badare.
The Old Bailey heard the 36-year-old is facing a charge of killoing her son Kingswealth Bayode.
Kingswealth's body was found at a flat at Invermore Place on Sunday morning, the Met Police previously said.
Ms Badare did not appear in court but has been remanded into custody ahead of a plea hearing on 17 March.