Plumstead death: Four-year-old victim named as Kingswealth Bayode

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice were called at 07:49 GMT on 27 December to a report of the death of a child at a flat in Invermore Place

A mother accused of murdering her four-year-old son in Plumstead, south-east London, has been named as Oluwakemi Badare.

The Old Bailey heard the 36-year-old is facing a charge of killoing her son Kingswealth Bayode.

Kingswealth's body was found at a flat at Invermore Place on Sunday morning, the Met Police previously said.

Ms Badare did not appear in court but has been remanded into custody ahead of a plea hearing on 17 March.

