Plumstead death: Woman charged with murder of boy, 4
A woman has been charged with the murder of a four-year-old boy whose body was found in a flat in south-east London.
The child was found in the property in Invermore Place, Plumstead, on Sunday morning and despite the efforts of emergency services was pronounced dead.
A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder.
The woman and the child are related, the Metropolitan Police said, but neither have been named.
The woman appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
A post-mortem examination will be held on Thursday.