Oxford Circus: Grenfell among graffiti sprayed over Tube station
- Published
A platform in one of London's biggest Tube stations has been covered with graffiti dedicated to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
The artwork was found on the northbound Victoria and Bakerloo line platform at Oxford Circus on Saturday.
British Transport Police said the graffiti was reported at 07:00 GMT. Officers were investigating.
Part of the artwork was dedicated to Grenfell, a London tower block fire which killed 72 people in 2017.
"Grenfell" was painted across an advertising board on the platform while another spray painted message reads: "Oi!! Muppets. What if it was your "houses" that burnt down!!! All power to the people", with the letters M P and S circled to refer to members of Parliament.
It is not known who carried out the graffiti however the artwork was tagged with DDS and TVZ, graffiti artists who have previously spray painted the train track in Camden and Kilburn as well as the Southbank skate park and a hoarding on Westbourne Grove.
The Tube network was closed on Christmas Day.
Transport for London (TfL) has recently said the Underground network was safe. It issued the response following a Freedom of Information Act request by the BBC after well-known street artist Banksy spray painted a train carriage.
It said figures from the British Transport Police indicated graffiti on trains was currently at an eight-year high.
"There is a growing culture, fuelled by social media, which encourages the aspiring graffiti artist to target TfL trains and post the results on dedicated social media pages," it said.