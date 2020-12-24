Covid: Tier 4 Barber caught giving man haircut faces fine
A barber who was caught cutting a customer's hair and a woman who organised an illegal gathering are both facing fines for breaching Covid rules.
The barbershop owner was found giving a man a haircut when police were called to his shop in Bromley Road in south-east London on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old woman was reported for a fixed penalty notice after a party in Greenwich was broken up overnight.
The Met said it would "not hesitate to take action" over breaches.
London was placed under tier four conditions on Sunday.
The regulations mean that businesses such as hairdressers and nail bars must close, while residents cannot meet other people indoors, unless they live with them or are part of a support bubble.
The Met said they had been called to the barbershop in Bromley after reports that customers had been seen being given haircuts in breach of tier four conditions.
When officers asked the barber what he was doing, he replied that he did not know he was not allowed to cut hair under the rules.
Ch Insp Julian Hagley said the rules and conditions "are clear and easily available on the internet" and the man would be considered for a fine.
Officers were also also called to a "disturbance" at a property in Bessemer Place on the Greenwich Peninsula shortly after 03:20 GMT on Thursday where they found a large group of people leaving the address.
The crowds were dispersed and the 20-year-old resident at the property was reported for consideration of a £10,000 fixed penalty notice.
Ch Supt Rob Atkin said: "There will come a time when we will all be able to meet up with all our friends and family again... [but] until then officers will not hesitate to take action against those who flagrantly break the rules".